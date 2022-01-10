Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 12,308 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 568,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,308 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $12,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 141.8% in the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 11,851,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,922,000 after buying an additional 6,949,129 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 192.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670,988 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 13.8% in the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,465,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,426,000 after purchasing an additional 542,655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 125.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 16.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,690,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,307,000 after purchasing an additional 377,624 shares in the last quarter. 29.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Builione acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $148,250 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,426. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.53.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

