Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GNRC. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus boosted their price target on Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of Generac stock opened at $316.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $417.38. Generac has a 1 year low of $243.21 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Generac by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Generac by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after buying an additional 363,940 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,133,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after buying an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.