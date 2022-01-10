General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in General Mills by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in General Mills by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $949,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,327 shares of company stock worth $4,342,037. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills stock opened at $68.57 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $69.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

