Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Globant by 0.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 7.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 101.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 9.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.90.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $250.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.45. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $188.67 and a 1-year high of $354.62. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

