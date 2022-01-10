GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Given New 510.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 522.00 to 510.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GNNDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $391.50.

OTCMKTS:GNNDY opened at $180.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.52. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $158.30 and a twelve month high of $286.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.48.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

