Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GLNG. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Golar LNG by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 417,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 305,066 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,464,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 83,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,106,000. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG stock opened at $13.54 on Monday. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

