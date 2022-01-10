Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Citigroup

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOSS. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of Gossamer Bio stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. Gossamer Bio has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $913.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,576,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,415,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,976,000 after purchasing an additional 50,456 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

