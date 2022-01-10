Govi Price Hits $0.90 (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Govi has a total market cap of $9.37 million and approximately $808,194.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Govi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002163 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Govi has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,385,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

