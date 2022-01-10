GravityCoin (GXX) Market Cap Achieves $20,079.40

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $20,079.40 and $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00057123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00083897 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.56 or 0.07309905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,590.04 or 0.99955122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00067838 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003074 BTC.

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,893,952 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

