Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Short Interest Update

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,600 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 245,300 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graybug Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Graybug Vision by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Graybug Vision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Graybug Vision by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 191,568 shares during the period. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRAY opened at $1.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. Graybug Vision has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $35.18.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Graybug Vision will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

