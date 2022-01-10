Graypoint LLC Buys 161 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,323,000 after purchasing an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,910,000 after buying an additional 83,659 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $67.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.18. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.