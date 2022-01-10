Graypoint LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 63.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,818,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,139,000 after buying an additional 12,326,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,768,000 after buying an additional 1,648,533 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,865,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,546,000 after buying an additional 35,287 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,622,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,095,000 after buying an additional 54,996 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $386,828,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $68.45 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.87.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.