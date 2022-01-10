Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $306.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to report $306.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $301.20 million and the highest is $308.40 million. Green Dot reported sales of $274.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 404,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,067. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $59.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average is $44.24.

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 677,276 shares of company stock worth $25,927,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 36,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Green Dot by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Green Dot by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,216,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 307,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,406,000 after buying an additional 65,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

