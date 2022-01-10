GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 41.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRWG opened at $11.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $665.21 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 2.65. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.43.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

