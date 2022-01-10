Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.51 Million

Brokerages expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to post $197.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.00 million and the lowest is $196.54 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $180.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year sales of $786.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $784.67 million to $790.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $874.17 million, with estimates ranging from $864.30 million to $890.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America cut Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

GWRE traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $106.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,004. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 1.28. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $131.58.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $628,281.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $269,570.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,920 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2,165.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,524 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 165.2% in the second quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 127.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,002,000 after purchasing an additional 863,962 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 62.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,750,000 after purchasing an additional 794,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 208.9% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 872,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,342,000 after acquiring an additional 589,974 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

