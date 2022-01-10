Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,000 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s stock opened at $26.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.01. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

M has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

