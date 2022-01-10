Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 7,480 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 735,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 761,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after buying an additional 35,961 shares during the last quarter.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

TTMI stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 6.57%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

