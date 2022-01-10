Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $530,000 in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 1.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 387,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 10.4% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth approximately $706,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 101.5% during the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 19,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 244,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,454,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

NYSE:JWN opened at $23.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 580.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

