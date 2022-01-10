Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,640 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Innospec by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,011,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,456,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,639,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 23,761 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Innospec by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,835,000 after acquiring an additional 117,414 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 821,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

IOSP stock opened at $99.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.37. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $81.00 and a one year high of $107.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.17.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.98%.

In related news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $35,010.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

IOSP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CL King reduced their price target on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

