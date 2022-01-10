Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Given Hold Rating at Barclays

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $32.20 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 21.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HLMAF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.10.

Get Halma alerts:

OTCMKTS HLMAF traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.05. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.40.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.