Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 25,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOG opened at $39.71 on Monday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

