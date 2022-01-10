HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,026,000 after acquiring an additional 168,671 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,948,000 after purchasing an additional 195,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,788,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,808,000 after purchasing an additional 94,555 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA opened at $252.21 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.43 and a 12 month high of $269.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.25.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.90.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

