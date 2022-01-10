HeartBout Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $71,478.28 and approximately $43.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HeartBout

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

