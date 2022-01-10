Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $78.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.60.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.68. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 44.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

