Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Up 19.6% in December

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,500 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the November 30th total of 498,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on HTBK. DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $12.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $740.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 28.64%. Analysts predict that Heritage Commerce will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,706 shares of company stock worth $150,881 over the last three months. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,433,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 543,906 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,100,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,246,000 after purchasing an additional 482,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 346,360 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

