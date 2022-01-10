Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at $783,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 22.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of HCCI opened at $31.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $36.29. The company has a market capitalization of $762.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

