Heritage Trust Co Buys 6,222 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 162.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $119.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.68 and a 200 day moving average of $112.82. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $88.31 and a 52 week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.