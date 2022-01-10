Heritage Trust Co Has $304,000 Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $78.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.94. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $81.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 60.73%.

OGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ONE Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.17.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

