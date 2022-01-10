Heritage Trust Co Purchases 420 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.67.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $378.65 on Monday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $278.95 and a one year high of $400.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $354.11 and a 200 day moving average of $354.79. The company has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

