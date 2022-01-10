Heritage Trust Co Raises Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 195,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 18,718 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 800,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,768,000 after purchasing an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 175.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 374,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,179,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,598,000 after purchasing an additional 260,326 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB opened at $28.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $29.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.44.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

