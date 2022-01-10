Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stake Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

HT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

