Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Hess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 361,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hess by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 441,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,468,000 after acquiring an additional 99,987 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Hess by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after acquiring an additional 29,425 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Hess by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Hess by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of HES opened at $86.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 137.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.92. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $92.79.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

