Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Raised to “Buy” at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $68.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $54.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.62.

NYSE HXL opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.01. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 61,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

