Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 196,184 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hologic by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX stock opened at $70.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.89.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.