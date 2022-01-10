Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.89. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

