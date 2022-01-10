Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NASDAQ HON opened at $215.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.