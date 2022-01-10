Hoo Token (HOO) Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last Week

Hoo Token (CURRENCY:HOO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last week, Hoo Token has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hoo Token has a total market cap of $82.56 million and $3.55 million worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoo Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00056541 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00081062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.10 or 0.07365896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,723.75 or 0.99942463 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00067223 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Hoo Token Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937 . Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com

Hoo Token Coin Trading

