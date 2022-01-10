HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Short Interest Update

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the November 30th total of 63,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 478.0 days.

Shares of HORIBA stock opened at $59.66 on Monday. HORIBA has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $71.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day moving average of $66.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HORIBA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities.

