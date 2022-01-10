Horizon Protocol (HZN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $51,587.00

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0974 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $51,587.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Horizon Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00059425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00086849 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.96 or 0.07497205 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,099.39 or 1.00168602 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00071295 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizon Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizon Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.