Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 866,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $39,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $15.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.84.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HMHC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

