Houlihan Lokey, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a research note issued on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HLI. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.20.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $111.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.67. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $63.38 and a 12 month high of $119.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

