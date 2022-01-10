HSBC (LON:HSBA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $488.75

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 488.75 ($6.59) and last traded at GBX 485.65 ($6.54), with a volume of 2517909 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 482.30 ($6.50).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSBA. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.54) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.74) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.33) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.58) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 487.75 ($6.57).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 441.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 416.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($226,053.12).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

