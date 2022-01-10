Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Nokia during the second quarter valued at $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nokia by 11,783.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,217,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Nokia by 1,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196,626 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nokia by 346.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Nokia by 16.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,177,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,543,000 after acquiring an additional 739,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Nokia stock remained flat at $$6.10 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 513,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,827,965. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.35.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

