Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises about 1.5% of Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.41. 36,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $56.37 and a 52-week high of $79.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.62.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.