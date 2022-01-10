Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Invests $461,000 in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

STIP traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.03. 27,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,800. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.99 and a 200 day moving average of $106.01. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

