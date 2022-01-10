Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Invests $810,000 in Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 154,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Ecoark as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecoark during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecoark during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecoark during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecoark during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Ecoark during the third quarter valued at $110,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William B. Hoagland purchased 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randy May purchased 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $128,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Ecoark stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.00. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Ecoark Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05.

Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Ecoark had a negative net margin of 52.21% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter.

Ecoark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

