Humana (NYSE:HUM) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $529.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $492.00.

HUM has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $488.84.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $363.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $444.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.65. The company has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,139,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after acquiring an additional 626,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after acquiring an additional 156,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after acquiring an additional 151,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

