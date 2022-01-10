Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $30,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 191.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $192.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $156.36 and a one year high of $224.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

