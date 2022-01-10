Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.42

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 57965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyliion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.85.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $937.62 million, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyliion news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,621 shares of company stock valued at $136,031 and have sold 950,792 shares valued at $7,350,092. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Hyliion by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

