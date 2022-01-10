Hyman Charles D Has $7.65 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 130,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $65.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average is $58.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $65.56.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly S. King sold 71,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.98, for a total transaction of $4,438,449.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

